Hyderabad

New fleet of Swacch auto tippers flagged off

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, along with Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, flagged off a new fleet of Swacch auto tippers, at an event held at Sanathnagar, here on Tuesday.

With the new addition of 1,350 garbage carriers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s fleet strength, including 750 private vehicles, is 5,250. The new vehicles are equipped with a partition for separate dry and wet waste collection, besides provision for collecting hazardous household waste.

Each vehicle, costing about ₹ 7.25 lakh, can carry 1.5 metric tonne waste from nearly 500 households.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, commissioner Lokesh Kumar and EVDM director Viswajit Kampati participated in the programme.


