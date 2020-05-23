Hyderabad

New farm policy to be unveiled soon

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has stated that the plan for comprehensive new agricultural policy for the State is ready for unveiling with the estimated cropping plan for cultivation on 1.3 crore acres.

The Minister said mapping of all major crops for the coming Vaanakalam season has also been completed and it includes cultivation of cotton on 65 lakh acres, paddy on 41,76,778 acres, redgram on 12,51,958 acres, and soyabean on 4,08,428 acres. Besides, greengram, blackgram, groundnut, sugarcane, jowar, castor and others would also be cultivated during the coming season.

In a statement, the Minister said the Agriculture Department would educate farmers on regulated farming by explaining that it would be remunerative only if the crops having demand in the market are cultivated. He also stated that the Centre has allotted 22.3 lakh tonnes of fertilizer for the Vaanakalam season. Required quantities of seed is also being readied for the season.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 11:09:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/new-farm-policy-to-be-unveiled-soon/article31660181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY