New farm policy to be unveiled soon

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has stated that the plan for comprehensive new agricultural policy for the State is ready for unveiling with the estimated cropping plan for cultivation on 1.3 crore acres.

The Minister said mapping of all major crops for the coming Vaanakalam season has also been completed and it includes cultivation of cotton on 65 lakh acres, paddy on 41,76,778 acres, redgram on 12,51,958 acres, and soyabean on 4,08,428 acres. Besides, greengram, blackgram, groundnut, sugarcane, jowar, castor and others would also be cultivated during the coming season.

In a statement, the Minister said the Agriculture Department would educate farmers on regulated farming by explaining that it would be remunerative only if the crops having demand in the market are cultivated. He also stated that the Centre has allotted 22.3 lakh tonnes of fertilizer for the Vaanakalam season. Required quantities of seed is also being readied for the season.