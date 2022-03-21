New facility at Hyderabad airport to handle international courier, cargo consignments

‘To be the new gateway for import, export of courier cargo shipments from the region’

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited, announced the inauguration of a facility to handle international courier and express cargo consignments on Monday.

Chief commissioner (Customs) B.V. Siva Naga Kumari opened it in the presence of GMR Airports executive director and chief innovation officer S.G.K. Kishore and CEO-GMR International Airport Pradeep Panicker.

The new facility has been developed with the support of Hyderabad Customs. Located within the GHAC terminal premises, the facility will be the new gateway for import and export of courier cargo shipments from the region, said an official spokesperson.

It is connected with Express Cargo Clearance System of Indian Customs which will enable seamless and quick courier consignment processing and clearance at the terminal with the help of advanced security screening and cargo handling systems.

This will enable international courier shipments from or to Hyderabad to be handled locally rather than being processed through designated facilities in other metro cities. GHAC intends to launch a large-scale expansion of the Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal facilities which will also feature a larger, purpose-built express/ courier cargo handling facility.

GHAC is a World Health Organisation Good and Distribution Practices-certified major gateway location and can handle temperature-sensitive cargo and ensure seamless distribution across the world. Facilities are being expanded both on land side and air side to meet the unique requirements for perishables, agri-products, and various temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals, said the press release.