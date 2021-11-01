New facilities inaugurated at NFC

Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission & Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy K N Vyas and others at NFC on Monday.

HYDERABAD

01 November 2021 22:32 IST

Zirconium fabrication expansion plant and new high-speed ultrasonic tube testing system opened

Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, A. K. Mohanty, inaugurated the zirconium fabrication expansion plant and new high-speed ultrasonic tube testing system at the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) on the eve of 112th birth anniversary of Dr. Homi Bhabha, father of the Indian nuclear programme and 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations of NFC recently.

Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission & Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) K N Vyas was also present and the duo visited the NFC where they were shown the several state-of-art technologies developed like plasma melting furnace, SG tube manufacturing facilities, new control room with SCADA control for uranium dioxide powder production.

NFC chief executive Dinesh Srivastava showed them around and a review of various products delivered to BARC and DAE was conducted including the plants where such manufacturing is being carried out. Various critical products developed for high technology applications in the departments of atomic energy, defence and space were showcased.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr Vyas appreciated the efforts of NFC under Dr. Srivastava’s leadership for various initiatives taken like introducing automation of equipment and processes, giving more emphasis to safety and quality standards. Dr Mohanty acknowledged NFC’s developmental activities similar to the BARC standards.

The AEC chairman and BARC director also visited Sanjivini Hospital at DAE Colony and appreciated the efforts of the medical staff and NFC in fighting the COVID pandemic. Children of the AEC schools at DAE colony presented a cultural programme on the occasion

A bust of Dr J Homi Bhabha, statue of Swami Vivekananda and a ‘Swarna Jayanti Dwaar’ was inaugurated during the VIPs’ visit. ECIL Chairman & Managing Director Sanjay Chaubey, Atomic Minerals Directorate director D K Sinha and MIDHANI Chairman & Managing Director S.K. Jha were present, said a press release.