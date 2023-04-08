ADVERTISEMENT

New entrance to Hyderabad’s Qutb Shahi tombs to be ready by early 2024

April 08, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The historic Qutb Shahi tombs complex in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A grand new entrance befitting the Qutb Shahi tombs complex will be ready by early next year. This was among the statements made by CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) Ratish Nanda, while speaking at the inaugural V.K. Bawa Memorial Lecture near the hammam serai of the complex.

“It’s been a joy to restore the parapet wall of Mohammed Quli’s tomb using archival images and the discovery of fine limestone stucco work underneath the layers of plastering on the tomb of Sultan Qutb ul Mulk,” said Mr. Nanda in a short speech where he showcased the nature of work and how the AKTC has been creating a protocol while carrying out the work. He also shared the challenges including a deluge of 81 legal cases during the course of restoration work and how it hampered the pace.

“There was an element of pragmatism about heritage and its role in cities that Mr. Bawa understood and brought to the table. It was because of him we had heritage regulations even before Bombay,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT Prinicipal Secretary, who helmed Hyderabad Urban Development Authority after Mr. Bawa’s term.

Speaking on the theme of ‘Whose heritage is it anyway’, historian Sajjad Shahid said citizens should have a say in how heritage is maintained. “There has been no role in the decision-making process. Heritage belongs to people and they should be involved so that a system of checks and balances is in place,” he said.

The lecture and panel discussion was organised by Architecture and Design Foundation led by architect Srinivas Murthy.

