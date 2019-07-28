New elephant for Lal Darwaza Bonalu

It is going to be Sudha, a 50-year-old female elephant, from Belgaum’s Sulebhavi Shree Mahalakshmi Devasthanam that will be used for the ceremonial procession of Goddess Mahankali at Haribowli in Hyderabad on Monday.

Setting weeks of speculation to rest, the Akanna Madanna Temple officials made this announcement after the elephant reached the city after completing about 600-km journey.

Earlier, the Nehru Zoological Park officials denied permission for the use of elephant Rajani in the procession citing its health conditions.

The temple officials then tried to get Gajalakshmi from Raichur for the procession, but the jumbo was not up to the task.

The Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram will be open to devotees after Mahabhisekam, Alankarana and Maha Aarathi in the early hours of Sunday.

“K.V. Ramana Chary, Adviser to State Government, and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar will inaugurate the Mahankali Jathara and Bonalu procession from Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram on Monday at 4 p.m.

The procession will reach Nayapool late in the evening,” informed G. Niranjan of Akkanna Madanna Temple Committee.