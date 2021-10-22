New ED of Union Bank

HYDERABAD

22 October 2021 20:45 IST

Rajneesh Karnatak has assumed charge as the Executive Director of Union Bank of India. A banker with over 27 years of experience, he was previously with Punjab National Bank as its Chief General Manager, and Oriental Bank of Commerce, which has since been amalgamated with PNB.

He has diverse branch, administrative office experience and credit appraisal skills, including project funding and working capital funding along with risk management with specific reference/ special emphasis on credit risk, the Union Bank of India said in a release.

Mr. Karnatak was part of the first batch of senior officers selected by Bank Board Bureau for a leadership development programme of IIM Bangalore and Egon Zehnder.

