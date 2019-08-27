‘New economic measures will stimulate growth’

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian exuded confidence that economic measures outlined recently by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would stimulate growth.

“The clear message is that this government listens and that it cares. We will focus on the economic growth and do all that is necessary to ensure growth. We are still the fastest growing economy in the world and we will continue to be in that position. Therefore, we must focus on investments and that is the clarity we provided in the Economic Survey,” said the CEA.

“When we did a statistical analysis of OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) economies that have grown by over 6% plus for over 10 year period after the World War II, we learnt that the growth was mainly driven by investments. Investments have been a key driver but consumption can be force multiplier,” the CEA said, speaking on the sidelines of the induction programme for 94th foundation course for AIS and CCS officers.

“It is important to focus on economic growth and structural reforms which is what the policy announcements seek to do. The GDP growth in the first quarter was 5.8% which we have taken into account. Investments eventually helps growth. The investment as a percentage of growth was 40 per cent and this has to grow to that level and above,” he said.