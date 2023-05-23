HamberMenu
New director (Technical) of NMDC

May 23, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Vinay Kumar, Director-Technical, NMDC

Vinay Kumar, Director-Technical, NMDC | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Vinay Kumar has assumed office as director (Technical) of mining major NMDC.

He has three decades of experience in mining, training, safety, and environment as well as project management and been with NMDC since 1992. Prior to the latest assignment, he was Chief General Manager and made immense contribution as the project head of BIOM Kirandul Complex, Chhattisgarh, the company said in a release on his taking charge as director last week.

Mr.Kumar, who started as an executive trainee with NMDC, has been appointed as a functional director on the board of NMDC.

