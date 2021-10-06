Hyderabad

New Director for NMDC

D.K.Mohanty, who assumed charge as Director-Production of NMDC on October 5.  

D. K. Mohanty, who has over 33 years of experience in steel plant operations and projects, assumed charge as Director (Production) of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on October 5.

Announcing this on Wednesday, the public sector enterprise said he began his career in Vizag Steel Plant as Management Trainee (Technical) in 1987 after completing BSc Engineering (Metallurgy) from NIT Rourkela.

In 2015, Mr.Mohanty joined National Mineral Development Corporation Iron and Steel Plant, which is setting up a greenfield 3 MTPA project at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

He was in-charge of major packages and played significant role in execution of works at the project.

As Chief General Manager (Operations), he prepared strategy for operation of the plant by giving direction to various O&M contracts, AMCs, manpower planning, budgeting, raw materials, spares, consumables required for commissioning and operation of NISP, National Mineral Development Corporation said in a release.


