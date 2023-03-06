HamberMenu
Vishwanath Suresh is new Director (Commercial) of NMDC

March 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Vishwanath Suresh

Vishwanath Suresh | Photo Credit: Arrangement

India’s largest iron ore producer, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), on Monday said Vishwanath Suresh, who has over three decades experience in the mining and manufacturing sector, assumed office as the Director (Commercial) on March 1. He has been appointed functional director on the board, the company said. Prior to this assignment, Mr. Suresh was Executive Director (Coal Import) at Steel Authority of India and responsible for procuring over 15 MTPA of imported coal. He also held additional charge of ED (Corporate Materials Management) at SAIL. Mr. Suresh has experience in sales and marketing of steel in domestic and international markets, procurement, strategic management and policy, NMDC said.

