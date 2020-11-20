New DG for MANAGE

P Chandra Sekhara new Director General of MANAGE

HYDERABAD

20 November 2020 19:43 IST

Earlier was DG of CCS National Institute of Agricultural Marketing

P. Chandra Shekara has take charge as Director General of the National Institute Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, located in Rajendranagar. Prior to this position, he served as the Director General of CCS National Institute of Agricultural Marketing, Jaipur.

Mr. Sekhara holds a Ph.D in Agricultural Extension and has 30 years of experience in the areas of agricultural extension management, agri entrepreneurship development, agricultural marketing management and public-private partnership in extension. He has also served as Director at MANAGE and headed the Center for Agricultural Extension Policy, Pubilic-Private Partnership and Center for Excellence in Agricultural Extension Management and Center for Agri-Entrepreneurship Development, said a press release.

Advertising

Advertising