New DG for MANAGE

P. Chandra Shekara has take charge as Director General of the National Institute Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, located in Rajendranagar. Prior to this position, he served as the Director General of CCS National Institute of Agricultural Marketing, Jaipur.
Mr. Sekhara holds a Ph.D in Agricultural Extension and has 30 years of experience in the areas of agricultural extension management, agri entrepreneurship development, agricultural marketing management and public-private partnership in extension. He has also served as Director at MANAGE and headed the Center for Agricultural Extension Policy, Pubilic-Private Partnership and Center for Excellence in Agricultural Extension Management and Center for Agri-Entrepreneurship Development, said a press release.
