Hyderabad

New DG for MANAGE

P Chandra Sekhara new Director General of MANAGE  

P. Chandra Shekara has take charge as Director General of the National Institute Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, located in Rajendranagar. Prior to this position, he served as the Director General of CCS National Institute of Agricultural Marketing, Jaipur.

Mr. Sekhara holds a Ph.D in Agricultural Extension and has 30 years of experience in the areas of agricultural extension management, agri entrepreneurship development, agricultural marketing management and public-private partnership in extension. He has also served as Director at MANAGE and headed the Center for Agricultural Extension Policy, Pubilic-Private Partnership and Center for Excellence in Agricultural Extension Management and Center for Agri-Entrepreneurship Development, said a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2020 7:46:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/new-dg-for-manage/article33143092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY