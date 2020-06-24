Hyderabad

New DCC president appointed

New DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana collecting his appointment letter from TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

New DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana collecting his appointment letter from TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.  

For the first time in the history of the Congress in Karimnagar district, a person hailing from Scheduled Caste community was appointed District Congress Committee president. A doctor by profession, Kavvampalli Satyanarayana was appointed Karimnagar DCC president by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday. The DCC president post fell vacant following K. Mruthyunjayam resigning the party to join the BJP. Similarly, TPCC spokesperson Komatireddy Narender Reddy was appointed as the city Congress committee president in place of Karra Rajashekhar, who had quit the party to join the TRS.

