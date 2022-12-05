  1. EPaper
New facility in Hyderabad to help pet parents give their furry companions dignified send-off

December 05, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Developed in public-private-partnership mode, the LPG-based crematorium for pets and stray animals is a zero-emission facility.

Developed in public-private-partnership mode, the LPG-based crematorium for pets and stray animals is a zero-emission facility. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

GHMC has completed establishment of a state-of-the-art small animal crematorium at its Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda, which will be inaugurated by the Minister K.T.Rama Rao during his tour of L.B. Nagar zone on Tuesday.

Developed in public-private-partnership mode with an NGO, People for Animals (PFA), the LPG-based crematorium for pets and stray animals is also a zero-emission facility monitored and approved by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

Cost for civil works at ₹33.5 lakh has been borne by GHMC, while the cost of the crematorium plant with LPG Gaseous Incineration at ₹51.25 lakh has been footed by the PFA, a statement from the civic body informed.

While the furnace has the capacity to incinerate about four dog carcasses per cycle, with a complete cremation time of about two hours, each pet will be cremated separately in pre-allotted slots after collecting user charges from pet parents, the statement said.

During free time, when there are no bookings, the machinery will be used to incinerate stray dog carcasses free of cost, in lots of four.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with PFA with the same conditions, and the concession period agreed upon is five years.

