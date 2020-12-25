New COVID strains may not alter vaccine efficacy

CSIR-CCMB director Rakesh Mishra informed Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday that the new COVID-19 strains are less likely to change the efficacy of vaccines and there is no evidence of worse outcomes for patients, although the strains are more infective.

The director met Mr. Naidu and briefed him about the new strains of SARS-Cov-2 found in UK and South Africa recently, and said that the same disease management strategies currently in vogue are expected to work for the variants too. The VP sought to know about the likely impact of the new strains here and the work being carried out on various aspects of coronavirus at CCMB.

Dr. Mishra explained that investigations were underway to find out whether the new strains are present in India. Making a presentation on the work being done at CCMB on SARS-CoV2, he said that the new strain was 71% more infectious than the other strains. A parallel strain identified in South Africa suggests that it affects younger people more, though more thorough research is required, he explained.

Genomes sequenced by CCMB and other researchers in the country has revealed that the initial spread of the virus in the country was mainly due to novel India specific clade, named I/A3i clade. The I/A3i clade had likely entered from other Southeast Asian countries. The analysis further revealed that, with time, the weaker A3i clade was eventually replaced by the A2a clade, which is also the globally prevalent strain, he said.

He also explained how CCMB’s dry swab Direct RT-PCR method was approved by ICMR. With partners like Apollo Hospitals, the kits will be manufactured in large numbers and will reach masses through Spice Health’s mobile testing labs. CCMB senior principal scientist K. Lakshmi Rao was also present.