Hyderabad

New commandant of Air Force Academy takes charge

Air Marshal I.P. Vipin on Saturday took over as commandant of Air Force Academy at Dundigal from Air Marshal J. Chalapati who has proceeded to Southern Air Command at Thiruvananthapuram as Senior Air Staff Officer.

Air Marshal I.P. Vipin was an alumnus of National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi, where he served as senior directing staff.

In his 38-year career in Air Force, he held a number of instructional, staff and command appointments.

Before his latest appointment, he was Senior Air Staff Officer at Headquarters Central Air Command, Prayagraj, a release said.

Aug 1, 2020

