New commandant for Air Force Academy

Air Marshal S Prabhakaran takes over as Commandant, Air Force Academy

HYDERABAD

01 November 2021 22:42 IST

Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran took over as Commandant, Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Monday. An alumnus of National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi, he was commissioned in the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot on December 22, 1983.

An experienced MiG-21 pilot, he has held a variety of operational and institutional appointments. He was the commander of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team for three years when they gave over 150 public demonstrations, including at Singapore, Bangkok and Myanmar successfully. The Air Marshal has held a number of appointments which include command of two flying bases, Senior Directing Staff at DSSC, Wellington and Commandant, College of Air Warfare.

The Air Marshal was the assistant chief of the air staff (intelligence) at Air HQ for a period of three years and thereafter, the director general (inspection and safety). He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in Oct 2005, a press release said.

