New chief for NIRD-PR

G. Narendra Kumar has assumed charge as the Director General of National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) for a period of five years.

Earlier, he was Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi. Mr. Narendra Kumar holds a Ph.D. from Osmania University and Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Maxwell School of Public Affairs, USA. He was instrumental in setting up four universities in Delhi as well as in increasing access to quality technical and higher education there.

He was also known for developing Pondicherry as the Hardware Capital of India. Earlier, he worked in various national and international academic institutions such as Administrative Staff College of India and ICRISAT, a press release said.