Hyderabad

New chief for NIRD-PR

G. Narendra Kumar  

G. Narendra Kumar has assumed charge as the Director General of National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) for a period of five years.

Earlier, he was Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi. Mr. Narendra Kumar holds a Ph.D. from Osmania University and Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Maxwell School of Public Affairs, USA. He was instrumental in setting up four universities in Delhi as well as in increasing access to quality technical and higher education there.

He was also known for developing Pondicherry as the Hardware Capital of India. Earlier, he worked in various national and international academic institutions such as Administrative Staff College of India and ICRISAT, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 11:55:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/new-chief-for-nird-pr/article33699630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY