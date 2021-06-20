New chief for Bison Division

Major General Prit Pal Singh took over the reins of the Bison Division as 35th General Officer Commanding (GOC) here on Sunday. An alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Maj. Gen. Prit Pal Singh was commissioned into the 62 Cavalry of Armoured Corps in 1989 and in a career spanning over three decades, he was in active combat roles at respective stages of command in the Army. The General Officer brings with him the vast experience of varied military theatres ranging from northern borders, deserts and counter insurgency/counter terrorism operations. He served in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Ethopia and Eritrea, a press release said.