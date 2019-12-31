New centre at OU for digital education

Osmania University (OU) has a taken a firm first step into the world of digital education, initiating the setting up of a state-of-the-art production centre on campus.

The Centre for Digital Education Technology (CDET), set up under RUSA 2.0, was inaugurated by former OU Vice-Chancellor S. Ramachandram, who is also the managing director of OU Idea Labs Foundation. The setting up of the centre marks a major shift in the teaching-learning process given the rapidly evolving educational landscape, he observed.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education-Telangana, Navin Mittal, who was the chief guest on the occasion, suggested creation of MOOCs (massive open online courses) first for non-core papers to develop expertise and streamline processes internally, to be later followed by UGC-mandated courses.

The centre has been conceived to leverage technology for education and promote use of digital content among students. Further, it is envisaged to design and execute skill and knowledge-based courses as per felt needs using digital technologies among other objectives. It will soon webcast and web-host video lectures on various subjects once the technology is in place, said K. Stevenson, director, Centre for Digital Education.