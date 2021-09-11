SCR new bypass to speed up trains movement

The SCR announced the completion of a new 2.1-km ₹39 crore bypass line at Motumari station which will facilitate avoiding engine reversal and reduces en route detentions for freight trains located on Grand Trunk route on the Dornakal-Vijayawada main line on Wednesday.

A branch line starts from this station connecting Vishnupuram station on Bibinagar- Nadikudi Railway line via Jaggayapet Town and acts as an alternative and shortest rail route between Secunderabad and Vijayawada. The Motumari-Vishnupuram branch line is a vital rail link connecting many major and tiny cement plants, dolomite mines and FCI godowns and presently, it is being exclusively used for freight traffic.

Earlier, all freight trains running between Secunderabad through this line had to change locomotive due to the then yard layout causing many detentions and the new bypass along with a new cabin building having Electronic Interlocking (EI) system with 25 routes and three additional crossovers can facilitate uninterrupted train movement with electric traction to and fro Kazipet, said an official spokesman in a press release.