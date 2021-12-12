New born baby girl found dead

KARIMNAGAR

12 December 2021 00:07 IST

In a shocking incident, a new born baby girl was found dead at a public toilet complex at Ramnagar area in the town on Saturday morning.

Sources said that some locals noticed the body wrapped in a cloth lying on the premises of the public toilet complex in the early hours of the day. They immediately alerted the watchman of the complex, who passed on the information to the local police.

The watchman reportedly told them that an unidentified pregnant woman used the public toilet facility late on Friday night. It is suspected that the newborn died minutes after her birth and the woman left the dead baby abandoned at the toilet complex.

The police recovered the body and shifted it to the mortuary. Further investigation is underway.