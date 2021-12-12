Hyderabad

New born baby girl found dead

In a shocking incident, a new born baby girl was found dead at a public toilet complex at Ramnagar area in the town on Saturday morning.

Sources said that some locals noticed the body wrapped in a cloth lying on the premises of the public toilet complex in the early hours of the day. They immediately alerted the watchman of the complex, who passed on the information to the local police.

The watchman reportedly told them that an unidentified pregnant woman used the public toilet facility late on Friday night. It is suspected that the newborn died minutes after her birth and the woman left the dead baby abandoned at the toilet complex.

The police recovered the body and shifted it to the mortuary. Further investigation is underway.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2021 12:08:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/new-born-baby-girl-found-dead/article37935811.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY