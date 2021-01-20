New book on NTR dubs him as first proponent of Congress Mukth Bharat

Biography explores unknown facets about the legendary politician

No Indian politician has catapulted to power within nine months of entering politics is the oft-repeated praise on the legendary N.T. Rama Rao, but no Indian politician has the honour of leading a political front of national parties against the incumbent government within six years of his plunge into electoral politics.

An enigma

Such is the charisma of the man, who continues to remain a charmer and also an enigma even 26 years after his death. Perhaps, no politician remains relevant in politics and public life after so many years of death but NTR defies that logic as his name continues to raise passions.

Irrespective of the number of books that authors have tried to portray this magical figure, there is always scope for one to delve into his mysterious personality.

The ‘Maverick Messiah’, a political biography by journalist Ramesh Kandula, explores some unknown facets of his life from being a living god on the silver screen to a maverick and magnetic politician — a journey that has immortalised his life.

Mr. Kandula argues in his book that NTR was the first proponent of the ‘Congress Mukth Bharat’, a slogan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sold to the Indian voters in 2014.

Famous speech

This generation may not realise the power of that slogan that redefined the contours of Indian political map back in the 80s. Mr. Kandula recalls NTR’s famous speech at the National Front meeting at Marina Beach, Chennai, in 1989 where he said Congress got freedom for the country and it is time for the country to give freedom to Congress.

The book interestingly encapsulates Rama Rao’s life riddled with struggles, successes, controversies and charisma that refuse to fade away.

The book has been published by Penguin.