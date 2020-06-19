New baggage screening process at RGIA

The Matrix screening system introduced at Shamshabad airport.

19 June 2020 23:18 IST

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport has introduced yet another innovation, this time a tech-enabled ‘Matrix’ solution for the Indian Customs Department to do remote screening of baggage.

Matrix system serves up X-ray images of arriving baggage placed on any of the international arrival belts at the airport to the customs officials seated in a state-of-the-art room for screening bags without having to be physically present at the baggage belts.

The system is able to randomly map bags on different belts to different customs officials to ensure maximum efficiency and screening integrity, all the while avoiding the need to physically expose the officials to the incoming bags, said an official spokesman on Friday.

Claiming that it was a maiden attempt in the country, the spokesman said the system also had a ‘reject application’ to track any suspect international arrivals baggage. A dedicated ‘reject loop’ provides spare bag holding capacity to move out multiple suspect/rejected bags without holding up the movement of bags across the entire belt as it has a baggage diverter and a reject line for each belt.

The customs department acknowledged the new Matrix Solution to be ‘safe, secure and efficient’ in the baggage screening process, he said in a press release.