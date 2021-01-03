New Archbishop installed

HYDERABAD

03 January 2021 22:24 IST

Rev. Poola Anthony was installed as fifth Archbishop of Hyderabad at the Pontifical high mass celebrated at St. Mary’s High School grounds on Sunday. He succeeded Archbishop Thumma Bala who attained the retirement age of 75 years. Several bishops, priests and nuns from Hyderabad Archdiocese attended the ceremony.

He arrived here in the morning from Kurnool where he was the Archbishop till now. He was brought in a procession from Mehdipatnam to the Bishop’s House in Secunderabad.

Rev Anthony said he will focus on activities of Hyderabad Archdiocese Social Service Society to promote women empowerment, elimination of child labour, poverty alleviation in urban slums, and adult education.

Advertising

Advertising