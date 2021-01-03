Hyderabad

New Archbishop installed

Rev. Poola Anthony at the installation ceremony on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Rev. Poola Anthony was installed as fifth Archbishop of Hyderabad at the Pontifical high mass celebrated at St. Mary’s High School grounds on Sunday. He succeeded Archbishop Thumma Bala who attained the retirement age of 75 years. Several bishops, priests and nuns from Hyderabad Archdiocese attended the ceremony.

He arrived here in the morning from Kurnool where he was the Archbishop till now. He was brought in a procession from Mehdipatnam to the Bishop’s House in Secunderabad.

Rev Anthony said he will focus on activities of Hyderabad Archdiocese Social Service Society to promote women empowerment, elimination of child labour, poverty alleviation in urban slums, and adult education.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2021 10:25:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/new-archbishop-installed/article33488054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY