New AFA Commandant

02 August 2021 19:30 IST

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor took over as Commandant of Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, as Air Marshal IP Vipin superannuated from service.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy-Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College-Wellington, Flying Instructors’ School, College of Defence Management and National Defence College-New Delhi, Air Marshal Kapoor was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1985. He has more than 7,700 hours of accident/incident-free flying on various aircraft.

He is one of the pioneers in Aerial Refueling Operations of the Indian Air Force and has flown the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. He had commanded the only Air to Air Refueling Squadron of the Indian Air Force as well as a premier flying base of the Indian Air Force. In his illustrious career spanning over three decades, he has held important staff appointments such as Director (Air to Air Refueling) and Principal Director (Operations) at Air Headquarters, a press release said.

