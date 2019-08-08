New addition to RGIA dog squad

Senior IPS officer C.V. Anand, now on deputation to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and working as IG Airports, gifted three of his German Shepherd puppies to CISF Canine Squad at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

An ardent dog and animal-lover, Mr. Anand gifted the puppies – Don and Hazel – when he came to know that the quality of dogs at various airports in India needed to improve. He handed over the puppies to chief airport security officer of Hyderabad airport, Sachin Badshah, and GMR’s chief of security Bharat Kamdar. The puppies would undergo training for nine months at Telangana Dog Training school at Moinabad and would then start working at the RGIA.