Netaji museums on cards, Ambedkar’s birthplace to get facelift: Kishan

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said the Centre has decided to convert into full-fledged museums the places where Netaji Subash Chandra Bose stayed in Kolkata, Manipur and Nagaland.

Similarly, B.R. Ambedkar’s place of birth, places where he had studied and lived, including the house in London, will also get a facelift with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to announce new schemes for Dalits soon.

“It was decided that all the Union Ministers will visit Dr. Ambedkar’s birthplace and other sites of historical importance to hold various programmes and this will be telecast live and on social media for the entire country to watch,” he said at a press conference.

Expressing happiness over the recognition accorded to Pochampally as one of the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, he explained that over 132 villages from across the country vied for the tag. The Ramappa Temple recognition by UNESCO also came in recently after he took over the Ministry, he pointed out.

Mr. Reddy said he pushed for the ‘Sri Rama circuit special train’ to touch Bhadrachalam Temple with the support of Mr. Modi although pilgrims had to take a bus from Kothagudem railway station for 14 km to reach it. The Railways was initially hesitant because of the bus journey. “The special train moves from Ayodhya to Hampi and non-stop to Delhi after a detour at Kothagudem,” he added.