Netaji Fund receipt set for auction today

A rare document acknowledging the receipt of ₹100 towards Netaji Fund is set to go under the hammer tomorrow. Dated September 15, 1944, the receipt, which is the size of a ₹500 currency note, has Indian Independence League (IIL) as the letterhead.

“I bought this in Hong Kong two years ago for a small amount of money. They didn’t know its importance. Today is Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, so I thought I should auction this,” said Musham Damodaram who has been collecting rare currency and documents for past 20 years.

IIL was set up in 1920s to help fight for India’s independence by Indian expats living in South East Asia. Later, it merged with Azad Hind army started by Subhash Chandra Bose.

The ₹100 contribution was made by a R.M.A.M Chidambaram Pillai in Myaungmya, now in Myanmar. “The floor price is ₹1 lakh and I expect it to go up as this document is very rare. It can also be exported as it is less than 100 years old,” said Mr. Damodaram.