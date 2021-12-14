NephroPlus raises $24 million

Dialysis chain NephroPlus on Monday said it has raised $24 million from IIFL Asset Management (IIFL AMC) and existing investors InvestCorp and Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP). Founder and CEO Vikram Vuppala said “we look forward to not only driving organic and inorganic growth in India and overseas with this capital, but also invest in building a unique digital health solution targeted at dialysis patients.”

Though the company had faced a few challenges during the COVID waves, its scale, diversified presence, customer connect along with strong backward integration on costs helped it emerge stronger overall, he said in a release.

NephroPlus,which operates 275 dialysis centres in more than 170 cities across 23 States, had raised a prior round of funding from InvestCorp in 2019.

Besides signing up with 200 hospitals as partners for operating dialysis centres, the company has also set up PPP centres in partnership with State governments and operates the country’s largest dialysis centre at Tirupati.