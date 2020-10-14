NephroPlus acquires 51% stake in Philippines firm RCDC

Dialysis service provider NephroPlus has acquired a 51% stake in Royal Care Dialysis Centers Inc (RCDC), a firm in the Philippines, for an undisclosed sum.

Announcing the deal and plans to acquire an additional 25% stake in the firm in the next few years, NephroPlus founder and CEO Vikram Vuppala said the company was in discussion with several dialysis centers in Philippines to fuel expansion plans. RCDC has six dialysis clinics located in Metro Manila and other nearby provinces and currently treats over 400 patients.

“With this entry into Philippines, we reiterate our commitment to build a dominant multinational network across Asia, Middle East and CIS geographies,” he said, adding the market for the services in the Philippines is estimated to be $400 million. Through this deal, NephroPlus will be responsible for the network’s existing operations and will lend all its India-based protocols, technologies and operational expertise to RCDC with an aim to improve dialysis care in the Philippines. As part of company's overseas expansion strategy, NephroPlus aims to expand the services in other provinces and grow this network to 50 dialysis centers in next five years to be the dominant dialysis network in the Philippines by 2025, a release said.

NephroPlus, which operates 225 across many States in India, plans to invest $15-20 million in 4-5 years in the Philippines, he said.

Royal Care Dialysis Network founder Sunil Chellani said NephroPlus bring in over a decade long experience of operating dialysis centres and introduced many first time SOPs and innovations in the Indian dialysis ecosystem. “With this partnership, we are confident that we will grow to become the dominant dialysis network in Philippines in 4 – 5 years,” he said.