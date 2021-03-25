Nepali gang wanted in property offences busted

HYDERABAD

25 March 2021 00:02 IST

The Rachakonda police busted an alleged gang, comprising six persons who hail from Nepal, and seized from their possession gold and silver ornaments worth around ₹13 lakh.

In a joint operation, the Central Crime Station Malkajgiri and Nacharam police nabbed the accused, identified as Amar Bahadur (32), Lil Bahadur Kami (37), Ram Bahadur (21), Ashok Karan Singh Khane (39), Vishwa Karma Sagar (28) and Janavi (32).

The apprehensions were a result of the police’s efforts to nab culprits after a series of property offences were reported.

Police said that on Tuesday, they found Amar and Lil Bahadur moving suspiciously near a gold shop in Mallapur. They duo were apprehended and questioned. Police also found a gold haram on their person. When police sought to know where they obtained it from, the duo were unable to provide satisfactory answers. On further questioning, the duo allegedly revealed the names of their accomplices.

The police recovered a total of 21 tolas of gold and 50 tolas of silver ornaments, a laptop, an LED television, and other items from the possession of the accused.

Police also said that two grave and two non-grave cases were detected. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code was booked.