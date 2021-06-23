Nepali arrested on charge of cheating

hyderabad

23 June 2021 21:07 IST

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Wednesday apprehended a 23-year-old man for allegedly cheating a person of ₹ 1.29 lakh on the pretext of injections which are used to treat black fungus.

According to the police, the accused is Arjun Bohra, a Nepali. He is a resident of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Police said that they received a complaint on May 28 from a person who said that his father had been diagnosed with black fungus. He stated that the hospital ton which he was admitted did not have the required injection, and told him to buy it from another place.

Advertising

Advertising

The complainant approached Rajendra who sent images of Posaconzable 300 mg. The complainant sent ₹ 20,000 and later transferred other sums of money, amounting to ₹ 1.29 lakh.

Police said that the accused noticed that on account of the pandemic, there was a need for black fungus medication. The accused and his associates allegedly formed a gang to lure unsuspecting victims into sending them money for medicines.