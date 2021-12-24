Nepal youths arrested for investment fraud

HYDERABAD

24 December 2021 23:07 IST

Rachakonda police arrested three Nepalese nationals in connection with an investment fraud totalling about ₹86 lakh.

The three-member gang that was operating from Siliguri of West Bengal was nabbed in the city late on Thursday, when they deboarded a train at the Secunderabad railway station.

A total of 215 SIM cards, 53 mobile phones, cheques books and other material were seized from them.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, the investigation into the fraud was launched in October based on a petition by an aggrieved investor from Ghatkesar. He transferred ₹86 lakh to various bank accounts after the youths promised him huge returns. However, the transactions were not returned.

Mr. Bhagwat explained that the team of three – Gopal Sherpa, Sushil Gurung and Nima Tamang – were aides of the kingpin Deepu Mondal. And the finances acquired through the fraud were being routed to China for crypto-currency exchanges

It was found that the three have arrived in Hyderabad to start a call centre to further their business of investment frauds.

In the case, the police also arrested three other accused – Noor Alam, Ekram Hussain and Md. Izarul - in November.