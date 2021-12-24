Hyderabad

Nepal youths arrested for investment fraud

Rachakonda police arrested three Nepalese nationals in connection with an investment fraud totalling about ₹86 lakh.

The three-member gang that was operating from Siliguri of West Bengal was nabbed in the city late on Thursday, when they deboarded a train at the Secunderabad railway station.

A total of 215 SIM cards, 53 mobile phones, cheques books and other material were seized from them.

According to police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, the investigation into the fraud was launched in October based on a petition by an aggrieved investor from Ghatkesar. He transferred ₹86 lakh to various bank accounts after the youths promised him huge returns. However, the transactions were not returned.

Mr. Bhagwat explained that the team of three – Gopal Sherpa, Sushil Gurung and Nima Tamang – were aides of the kingpin Deepu Mondal. And the finances acquired through the fraud were being routed to China for crypto-currency exchanges

It was found that the three have arrived in Hyderabad to start a call centre to further their business of investment frauds.

In the case, the police also arrested three other accused – Noor Alam, Ekram Hussain and Md. Izarul - in November.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 11:08:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/nepal-youths-arrested-for-investment-fraud/article38032223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY