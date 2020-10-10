‘NEP will make India global hub of quality education’
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the National Education Policy 2020, proposed by the Central government, will transform the education system and make the country a global hub of quality education.
NEP-2020 is set to mould students as job creators, not job seekers. The Governor said this while addressing a webinar on NEP, organised by the Centre for South Indian Studies (CSIS) on Friday.
She said the new policy envisaged creating global citizens with strong Indian roots. NEP-2020 would enable the country regain its position as ‘Vishwa Guru’ if implemented in true spirit by all stakeholders.
There is a need for active participation by different sections of people in effective implementation of the policy for making India a global knowledge super power. Towards this end, all educational institutions should be in a position to offer world class education.