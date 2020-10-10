‘NEP will make India global hub of quality education’

Hyderabad

10 October 2020 00:06 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the National Education Policy 2020, proposed by the Central government, will transform the education system and make the country a global hub of quality education.

NEP-2020 is set to mould students as job creators, not job seekers. The Governor said this while addressing a webinar on NEP, organised by the Centre for South Indian Studies (CSIS) on Friday.

She said the new policy envisaged creating global citizens with strong Indian roots. NEP-2020 would enable the country regain its position as ‘Vishwa Guru’ if implemented in true spirit by all stakeholders.

There is a need for active participation by different sections of people in effective implementation of the policy for making India a global knowledge super power. Towards this end, all educational institutions should be in a position to offer world class education.