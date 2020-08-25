NEP aims at world class education: Pokhriyal

Annex building of the School of Humanities, UoH, inaugurated

The National Education Policy (NEP) is aimed at ensuring world class education in the country. Along with Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has to play a key role in successful accomplishment of projects, being one of the Institutes of Eminence, said Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the annex building of the School of Humanities virtually, he stressed on ideas of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhena’ and highlighted the importance of ‘Gyan, Vigyan and Anusandhan’. Reiterating the importance of languages and language studies, the Minister said, “Languages like Sanskrit are a storehouse of knowledge. We need to know these languages to unearth the valuable knowledge of ancient times.”

Union Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre said that the NEP’s multi-disciplinary approach has to be acknowledged and through it, “We can achieve higher quality education rooted in Indianness.” He emphasised the role of the university in imparting world class education and taking the country’s name higher. He added, “Thereby, we will achieve ‘Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat.”

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy hailed the NEP, brought about after 34 years, and urged the university to seize the opportunity to improve its research potential as it was already working on COVID-19. He wished to see UoH in the list of top 100 universities in the world in the near future.

UoH vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile said the new building will accommodate the ‘Centre for English Language Studies’ and the ‘Department of Sanskrit Studies’ and other units, which did not have space until now. He also urged the Minister to lay down the foundation of the east campus of the university. Registrar P. Sardar Singh and Dean of Humanities V. Krishna and others were present.