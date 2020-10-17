NEET results: Telugu students bag good ranks

Hyderabad

17 October 2020 22:36 IST

Telangana girl secures third rank at national level

Students of two Telugu states bagged several top ranks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for entry into MBBS and BDS courses with the topper being Tummala Snikitha from Telangana, who secured 3rd rank at the all-India level.

She obtained 715 out of 720 marks and she also stood second among the girls in the country. Guthi Sindhu from Andhra Pradesh secured the 6th rank. She was the 4th among the girls.

Other rankers from Telugu states include B. Sai Trisha Reddy (14th) from Telangana and Bhavanam Manasa (16th) from AP. Anantha Parakrama B Nookala bagged the 11th place with 710 marks followed by Kona Venkat (13th rank). In the top 50 ranks nearly 15 students from Telugu states figured.

The Narayana institutions students bagged five ranks in the top 10 in NEET-2020. A statement from Narayana group directors Sindhu Narayana and Sharani said thtat 24 students figured in the top 100, 38 students in top 200 and 49 students in top 300, including all categories. The directors said that the teachers were specialised in converting even average students to all India top rankers. Dr. Sindhura said that the CBSE based curriculum and innovative NEET model mock tests helped all the medical aspirants to secure top ranks as well as has many possible seat getting ranks.

“The success lies in the unique educational programme and innovative teaching methodologies designed by Narayana especially for medical aspirants,” the statement said.