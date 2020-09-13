NEET relatively easy this year

Test was conducted in 112 centres in Telangana; safety protocols maintained

The NEET-2020 conducted in the State on Sunday for entry into medical colleges went off smoothly without any issues with all COVID protocols and the questions were relatively easy.

About 55,800 candidates applied from Telangana for the test and the attendance is said to be around 96%, though officially not confirmed. The test was conducted in 112 centres in Telangana and the cities where test centres were located were Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam. Candidates said the exam was relatively easy and the questions, as expected, were from NCERT textbooks.

The paper consisted of 180 questions with four marks earmarked for each question for a total of 720 marks. Correct answer would get them four marks while one mark would be deducted for wrong answer.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducted the test is likely to release the answer key soon as the exam is already delayed due to COVID. Last year, the key was released after one month of the exam.

Teachers at a corporate college said that in the Physics paper, about 40% questions were directly from NCERT books and questions were easy compared to previous years. The Chemistry paper had questions from various segments with the highest of 18 questions from Organic Chemistry followed by 15 from Physical Chemistry and 12 from Inorganic Chemistry. Questions were easy and not lengthy.

Biology, however, was a bit difficult this year, according to NEET trainers with questions equally given from 11th and 12th classes. Questions tested the concepts. Zoology was moderate but questions were tricky and interpretative.

3,332 write in Khammam

Amid strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures, as many as 3,332 aspirants of medical courses, clad in face masks, appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 held at seven examination centres here on Sunday.

Of the total 3,569 registered students, around 237 were absent at the designated exam centres including Harvest Public School in the city limits, sources said.NEET-2020 city coordinator R. Parvathi Reddy oversaw the strict implementation of safety measures issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) at all the seven centres.

(With inputs from P. Sridhar in Khammam)