NEET-PG-2023 admission: online registration for web-based counselling begins

July 10, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - WARANGAL/PEDDAPALLI

The Warangal-based Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday initiated the online application process for admission to post-graduate medical degree/diploma courses under Competent Authority quota for 2023-2024 in the State.

KNRUHS on Sunday issued a notification inviting applications from NEET-PG-2023 qualified candidates for online registration for web-based counselling to determine State merit position for admission into PG medical degree/diploma courses under the Competent Authority quota seats only.

Candidates can register online and upload scanned certificates on KNRUHS website https://tspgmed.tsche.in till 5 pm on July 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management released a circular detailing the procedure to apply for NEET-2023 counselling for admission into MBBS course in Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Ramagundam, under the “SCCL quota” as per GO Ms No 75, dated July, 4, 2023, of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.

The circular was released by the State-owned SCCL in the wake of the State government’s decision to provide quota at the rate of 5% of the 127 MBBS seats under State quota (after deducting 23 seats of All India Quota) i.e., seven seats, in SIMS, Ramagundam, for children of SCCL employees (Executives covered by NCWA) who qualified in NEET-2023.

SC, ST & BC category reservations shall be applicable and allotment will be based on NEET merit in respective categories in MBBS course at SIMS, Ramagundam, affiliated to KNRUHS, according to the circular issued by SCCL Director (P, A&W) N Balram.