Neera cafe inaugurated in Hyderabad

May 03, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated May 04, 2023 03:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud, on Wednesday, thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing an insurance of ₹5 lakh for toddy tappers under the ‘Geeta Karmikula Beema’ scheme. The announcement was made at the inauguration of the Neera Cafe and Food Court in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The insurance cover will be provided to the family of a toddy tapper in case of death on duty. The Minister also appreciated the decision by the State government to provide 15% reservation to the Goud community and 15% reservation for SC/ST community in the allocation of liquor shops across the State.

Mr. Goud said that ‘neera’ does not contain alcohol and encouraged people to celebrate occasions at the neera cafe.

“Neera is a drink that does not contain alcohol. The neera policy of the State government has been introduced ambitiously to provide a pure natural drink to people. According to the policy, only people from the community can produce and sell neera. The licence period for workers has been increased from 5 to 10 years. The government has also allotted 5 acres of land for the construction of a bhavan for the Goud community,” he said.

He further said that about 4.2 crore saplings have been planted by the Excise department under the Haritha Haram programme for the promotion of toddy tappers. Strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal cutting of palm trees.