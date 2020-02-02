‘Need to engage more youth to change direction of humanity’

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said spirituality is India’s most precious gift to the world.

He was addressing over 40,000 abhyasis or practitioners after formally inaugurating Kanha Shanti Vanam of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the world’s largest meditation centre, 40 kms from here, and said that Indian tradition of spirituality also focuses on the ideals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’. “For us, the entire world is one large well-knit family. We seek happiness for everyone on the planet,” he said.

He said that in a world full of anxieties, uncertainties, insecurities and hostilities, the responsibilities of organisations like Shri Ram Chandra Mission have increased manifold and they can provide the reassuring touch of a healer. “In order to change the direction of humanity, we need to take on board larger number of young people and engage them in the endeavours of building a better world,” he said.

Mr. Kovind expressed confidence that the global community of Shri Ram Chandra Mission will contribute towards making the planet a better place and transforming humanity into a better community, full of positive energy and happiness. “The Mission is promoting the great ancient tradition of Rajyog meditation in the modern world,” he added.

“I remember to have read in a book dedicated to the birth anniversary of Chariji (Parthasarathi Rajagopalachari) that when hejoined the Mission in 1964, the participation of abhyasis in Basant celebrations was only about 40. Today, the number of abhyasis runs into millions. I have been told that nearly 1.60 lakh visitors, mostly abhyasis, came to this campus from many parts of the world last year alone,” he said.

‘Simplicity is key’

“Simplicity is an important aspect of moderation — simplicity to the point of living life with minimum expectations, minimum needs and minimum impact on the environment,” he asserted.

Present global guru of the Mission, Kamlesh D. Patel, affectionately called Daaji, said that the readiness of Kanha Shanti Vanam as a seat of transformation through meditation is testimony to human endurance. “Over five years, Kanha Shanti Vanam’s evolution into a magnificent wellness destination complete with the world’s largest meditation centre was possible due to relentless efforts of thousands of our practitioners. Our work to ensure that heartfulness remains timeless has just begun,” he said.