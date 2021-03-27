Need to change education according to industry needs: Harish Rao

First Law College for tribal men in the country inaugurated

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that there was a need to change the curriculum according to needs of industry.

Addressing a gathering of students at a skill development programme held on the Toshiba industry premises at Rudraram in Patancheru mandal on Saturday, Mr. Harish Rao said that training by Japan - India Institute of Manufacturing will provide better employment for the unemployed.

“There is a need for change in the education system. It should suit the requirements of industry. This training will provide employment for youth from rural areas. The training will be in accordance with the technologies that are coming up. Every year 120 youth will be trained and they will be offered employment. Priority should be given to youth from Sangareddy district,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Minister for Labour M. Malla Reddy suggested that employment must be provided to locals. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, said the training being offered by the institute will offer better employment opportunities and they will come into contact with new technologies.

The Minister along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Law College (Men) at the district headquarters. This is the first such college in the country.

Stating that the expenditure on tribal education has increased to ₹ 570 crore from the existing ₹ 70 crore, Mr. Harish Rao said several residential degree colleges and two residential law colleges were established in the State.

Ms. Satyavathi Rathod said this will provide better opportunities for tribal students to become lawyers and as many as 36 students joined the course. She said KG to PG scheme is being implemented in Tribal Welfare department. Ekalavya Schools, Residential Schools are being run perfectly, she said, adding that ₹ 2,600 crore was allocated for the department in the present budget.

Minister serious

Mr. Harish Rao become serious over the poor arrangements and not following the protocol despite two Ministers attending the programme. “Don’t you have idea where the programme will be held? How to organise?,” the Minister openly commented.

Lok Sabha members B.B. Patil, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, R.S. Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TribalWelfare, and others attended the programme.