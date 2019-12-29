Hyderabad

Need revolutionary reforms in education system: Harish

Children attending an interactive workshop on the sidelines of the conference and education fair organised by Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association at Hitex on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

To apprise CM of the issue of concessions in power bills of schools

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday said he would apprise Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of the issue of concessions in municipal taxes and electricity bills of private schools.

Mr Rao was speaking at a conference and education fair organised by Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) at Hitex. He was responding to the TRSMA’s take on the issue that private schools be treated as service-oriented institutions rather than commercial entities.

Underscoring the importance of education, Mr Harish Rao said while on the one hand, it has the power to transform the world, on the other, there is a need to improve standards. Urging management of schools to touch upon social responsibilities apart from their regular school curriculum, he opined there is a need for ‘revolutionary reforms’ in the education system which should also be skill-based.

TRSMA state president Yadagiri Shekhar Rao said private schools have been contributing to society as they serve the poor and are implementing the State’s policies. He opined that inculcation of moral values, as seen in the olden days, should be revived.

