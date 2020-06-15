Need for rational COVID testing policy for Telangana stressed

A rational testing policy be evolved for the State, based on local conditions rather than strictly adhering to the broad guidelines issued by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

The only strategy that can be adopted is ‘ test, trace and treat’ as lockdown is not an affordable option for a prolonged period and testing should be based on epidemiological spread based testing.

These are some of the suggestions given by experts in a video conference held by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on evolving a discreet, proactive and concrete strategy in combating COVID-19 here on Monday.

The video conference was attended by CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra, Former Health secretary, GoI, Sujatha Rao, former DIG of AP H J Dora, Apollo Hospitals President Hari Prasad, IMA, Telangana President Vijender Reddy, specialist in COVID and nephrologist Swaminathan and first patient treated with plasma therapy Vamsimohan.

It was also suggested that death cases which had symptoms of COVID may be tested to facilitate isolation of family members and to know the epidemiological spread of disease. The testing should be ramped up to conduct tests to all asymptomatic cases in the identified red zones and hot spots.

Some of the other suggestions are starting antibody tests to understand community spread, pool testing in hotspots, deployment of more mobile and drive-through testing laboratories and proactive and aggressive conduct of RTPCR.

The meeting emphasised safeguarding frontline warriors such as doctors, paramedical staff, media persons, police, persons doing social service, sanitary workers, and all of them must be tested periodically. Help and protect the periphery and tertiary-level doctors who are taking care of most of the non-COVID patients.

It was agreed to prepare a standard protocol for treatment of non-COVID patients and prepare different protocols of treatment of COVID patients depending on severity of illness, plan for plasma therapy.

The meeting agreed for forging public, private and people participation backed by technology and unburden the government set-ups, take private hospitals into the fold, allow them to test and treat duly capping on prices for testing and treatment. Hospital facilities for treating COVID patients need to be increased and one should be prepared for any eventuality. Adequate doctors, nurses needed to be recruited and appointed in all public health facilities and make them functional. It was also suggested to include COVID-19 in the list of diseases covered under Aarogyasri.