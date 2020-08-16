Need for flood bank along Munneru

The long-felt need for construction of a flood bank (karakatta) along the Munneru floodplains here to find a lasting solution to the recurring problem of inundation of the low-lying areas in the town has come under the spotlight in the wake of the looming threat of flooding posed by the swollen Munneru.
The water level in the Munneru shot up to 24.3 feet in the town on Sunday due to the incessant heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the river mainly spread in old undivided Warangal district over the last few days. After a gap of nearly 15 years, the Munneru flowed at a record level carrying around 2.25 lakh cusecs of floodwaters. This has led to water logging in several low-lying areas of Mothinagar, Jalagamnagar, Bokkalagadda, Danavaigudem and other localities under the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits.
Those living in the flood-prone areas were shifted to three relief camps set up in the town on Sunday. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Collector R V Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti inspected the low-lying areas along the Munneru banks on Sunday.
They also interacted with the families who were shifted to the relief camps and oversaw provision of timely food and proper shelter for them. Talking to newsmen, Mr Ajay said a proposal would be sent to the government for construction of two flood banks on either sides of the Munneru river passing through the periphery of the town to create a foolproof flood control system and avert the threat of flooding of low-lying areas in the town.
