‘Need cancer medicine that doesn’t compromise immunity’

The need for effective primary and secondary medical care in addition to tertiary care was underscored at the Healthy World Conference-2019 on ‘Tackling Cancer in India - Public Health Related Preventive Measures’ which began here on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address, I.V. Rao, former vice-chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences and newly nominated president of Healthy World Association (HWA), India Chapter, said the present medicines needs to be modified as it was compromising the immune system of the patient.

Prof. Rao said while modern medicine has revolutionised tertiary medical care increasing the life span of a section of people, 75% of the population still suffers from communicable and non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cancer which require effective primary and secondary medical care. These hospitals should be strengthened first.

As a doctor with four decades of experience, he said, he had realised all diseases were due to problems in diet, lifestyle and environment. Failure to provide safe drinking water, lack of adequate sanitation facilities and improper drainage systems have resulted in water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya which were now rampant. Public health management through proper sanitation and drinking water should get priority from the health and municipal authorities and they should work in a coordinated manner.

Modern medicine

Prof. Rao highlighted various shortcomings of modern medicine and allopathy practice, and insisted upon integration of knowledge from various streams of medical sciences like ayurveda, homoeopathy and naturopathy.

The mere 3% survival rate in treated pancreatic cancer patients with a cost of £70,000 was disheartening, he said, adding that the conference should debate on the latest effective treatments. In recent times, bio molecular medicine, a combination of ancient wisdom with modern methodology, has been emerging and that scientists from all streams should work together to develop medical solutions for cancer, he added.

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Srinivas Lanka said the industry is rushing into developing advanced antibiotic and anti cancer medicines without considering the immunity of the patient, adding that time has come to understand the human body and offer holistic treatment.

Indo American Society for Health and Education president Prasad welcomed the new thoughts to develop integrated medical sciences.

Several oncologists and cancer and pharma experts attended the meeting.